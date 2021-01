article

Tomorrow, it’s a legendary showdown in the NFC Championship on FOX 35!

Tom Brady and the Bucs take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers! Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m., only on #FOX35!

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national and trending headlines.