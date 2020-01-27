Bryant Park subway sign changed to read Kobe Bryant Park

article

The day after his untimely death, a subway sign in Midtown Manhattan was altered to honor basketball great Kobe Bryant.

The 5th Avenue Bryant Park station sign near stairs leading to an exit was covered Monday with the former Lakers' star's first name. It read: Kobe Bryant Park.

Social media was flooded with pictures of the sign including photos of people clamoring to snap their own pics.

Bryant was fond of playing in New York City, particularly Madison Square Garden where he scored 61 points in 2009.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016.

On Sunday, Bryant and eight others were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the hillside of Calabasas, California while flying in foggy conditions. His daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, was among those killed.