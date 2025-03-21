Orange County crews extinguish morning brush fire near Orange Blossom Trail

The Brief Crews have put out a brush fire that sparked Friday morning off Cinderlane Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A Red Flag Warning, indicating high fire danger, has been issued for parts of Orange, Osceola, and Brevard counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Crews have extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Orange County on Friday morning.

What we know:

On March 21, crews from the Orlando Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire off Cinderlane Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

Firefighters deployed elevated master streams to control the flames. No injuries were reported.

SkyFOX flew over the area around 7:30 a.m., capturing visible heavy flames and smoke rising from the wooded area.

What caused the fire?

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

High fire danger warning issued in Central Florida

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Orange, Osceola, and Brevard counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

This warning means conditions are right for wildfires to spread quickly, due to high winds, low humidity, and dry plants.

During this time, people are advised to avoid activities that could start a fire, like burning debris or using outdoor grills.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: