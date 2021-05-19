Brush fire breaks out in Volusia County near U.S. 92

article

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Volusia County that had grown to over 45 acres by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

A Seminole County Sheriff's Office helicopter was assisted local fire crews with water drops over the fire, which is located near Kepler Road and U.S. Highway 92.

No structures were in immediate danger but the smoke was reported over portions of Interstate 4 at one point. The Florida Forest Service has branded the fire as "Old Saw Mill Road West Fire."

Shortly before 4 p.m. the fire was roughly 85% contained and had been reduced to just over 30 acres.

We are at the peak of the brush fire season in Florida, which runs from December through the end of this month.

Advertisement

During this time, when there is low humidity, officials say you may see some fires get out of control quickly. They recommend avoiding burns on days with low humidity rates.