Britney Spears' father defends work as conservator, raises mental health questions

Britney Spears' father has fired back at accusations that he has mismanaged his daughter's finances while serving as conservator of her estate, while also claiming the singer's personal conservator told him Spears is "mentally sick'' and possibly in need of psychiatric evaluation.

But Jodi Montgomery, conservator of Spears' person, quickly issued a statement denouncing the claims made by Jamie Spears in his Friday court filing.

In a media statement, an attorney for Montgomery said Jamie Spears' claim "misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears.''

"At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold,'' according to the statement. "The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.''

Jamie Spears' lawyers filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday morning, saying he did not object to a request by his daughter's attorney to expedite a hearing on Britney Spears' effort to have him removed as conservator of her estate.

In the papers, Jamie Spears' lawyers defended his work managing his daughter's estate, saying he has worked "dutifully and faithfully'' and had "no blemishes on his record.''

"This is not an opinion. He has taken the estate from being in debt and facing tens of millions of dollars in lawsuits to a current value of well over $60 million,'' according to the court papers. "Mr. Spears' record as conservator speaks for itself. He has filed annual accountings for over a decade that have been thoroughly reviewed by Ms. Spears' attorneys and this court and subsequently approved without objection.''

Jamie Spears' lawyers contend the effort by his daughter's attorney, Matt Rosengart, to have him removed as conservator stems from Britney Spears' emotional testimony during a June hearing in which she claimed to be subjected to forced, improper medical care, unwanted therapy and limits on her personal rights. But Jamie Spears insists he has ``not been in control of his daughter's

medical treatment since late 2018.''

He then claims in a court declaration that Montgomery called him on July 9 and expressed concerns about Britney Spears' overall mental health, saying the singer was not taking her medications and was ignoring doctors' recommendations -- suggesting the singer is "mentally sick.'' Jamie Spears

claims in the declaration that Montgomery "raised potential options including a 5150 psychiatric hold.'' He claims Montgomery called him again on July 13 and "back-tracked'' on most of the earlier concerns and "discounted the need for a 5150.'': In the statement Friday afternoon, Montgomery's lawyers said she is "saddened'' that her conversation with Jamie Spears "is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as conservator.''

"Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks -- it does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only -- the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.''

The singer's attorney, Rosengart, filed a petition last month seeking to have Jamie Spears removed as conservator of the singer's estate and replaced by Woodland Hills accountant Jason Rubin. But another hearing in the conservatorship is not scheduled until Sept. 29. Rosengart filed court papers

this week asking for a hearing on the matter on Aug. 23 or soon thereafter, arguing that Spears continues to feel ``traumatized'' and is losing sleep because of her father's continued control over her estate.

He also alleges that Jamie Spears has "dissipated'' Spears' wealth, calling it ``critical to (Spears') emotional health and well-being'' for an expedited hearing on the matter.