British flyers make emotional return to Orlando as international travel returns

A flight from the United Kingdom touched down in Central Florida on Monday – the first time in 19 months – after a ban on international travel was lifted across the country.

"We are the first flight from the UK," shouted Bob Barclay with glee.

Barclay and his wife felt the warm embrace of a friend as they returned to Orlando for the first time in months.

"I’m really happy to have them around," said their friend and neighbor Penny Lloyd. "They are very special people and they keep us excited about living in this beautiful place."

For the Suttons, their return to Orlando has been long-awaited. They say they haven’t seen their daughter in 22 months.

"I’m older. I’ve changed a lot in the last two years. She won’t recognize me," Tony Sutton said.

The Suttons had their flights canceled and re-booked numerous times during the pandemic before finally getting on the first Virgin Atlantic flight out of Manchester, England. The hardest part of it all, being away from their daughter.

"She had COVID so that was traumatic for us being in England, but she was over here," Tony said.

When asked about what their first hug will be like, Tony’s voice cracked.

"Emotional," he said.

Orlando is the top travel destination for the British. Virgin Atlantic says they saw a 600% increase in bookings to the states when the lift on the ban was announced.

"Absolutely fantastic! I can’t tell you… Twenty months ago was the last time I was here," said Jonathan Bye.

This flight marks another milestone in economic recovery from the pandemic. Visit Orlando executives believe the pent-up demand from travelers at home and abroad will contribute to a busier than usual holiday travel season. They also say nearby hotels are already 90% to 95% booked for the holiday season.

"International travelers stay longer, they spend more money and they represent about a $6 billion spend to our economy," said Visit Orlando President and CEO Cassandra Matej.

