British couple, infant son detained by ICE after accidentally driving over US border on vacation

article

A British family says they have been “traumatized” by detention conditions after they accidentally crossed the United States-Canada border into the state of Washington during a family vacation and were promptly arrested by U.S. authorities before being moved to a detention facility.

The family claims they have been kept in frigid, squalid conditions that have left the infant with blotchy skin and a possible eye infection, according to the family’s lawyer.

David Connors, 30, his wife Eileen, 24, and their 3-month-old baby were visiting Canada on holiday when they swerved onto a small road to avoid hitting an animal and ended up accidentally crossing into the state of Washington, where border patrol agents and multiple police confronted and arrested the family on Oct. 3.

Bridget Cambria, an attorney with Aldea – the People’s Justice Center, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the family’s behalf.

“They had no idea they had crossed any boundary,” Cambria said from the detention center during a conference call with reporters on Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “They had no idea they were even in the United States. They were just trying to get back to their hotel.”

According to a sworn statement from the family, the police who apprehended the family did not read them their rights or allow them to speak with their embassy.

They were then separated — David was taken to an all-male cell, while Eileen was taken to a women’s cell with their infant son. Eileen wrote in her statement that they were given thin, Mylar blankets for the night and struggled to keep warm as they slept on the floor.

Advertisement

“The memory of our little baby having to sleep on a dirty floor of a cell will haunt us forever,” Eileen wrote in her statement.

The next night, David was moved to a detention center in Tacoma, Washington, while Eileen and their infant son were taken to a budget hotel for the night.

When they were driven to the airport the next morning, the family hoped that they were going to be taken back to Canada or the U.K., but instead they were transported to the Berks Family Residential Center in Leesport, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, where they have been held since in conditions which they say have left them traumatized.

In her statement, Eileen alleged that she and her infant son are woken every 15 minutes at night as detention center staff perform checks, shining a flashlight into the room. She said she startles awake each time because “I feel like someone is going to take my baby.”

Connors further alleges that her baby’s clothes and blankets were taken upon arrival at the facility, and she has had to attempt to wash her son while sitting on a sofa because the facility only offered her a filthy baby bathtub. Eileen alleged that the bathrooms are dirty and broken and the blankets provided to her smelled “like a dead dog,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s report.

“We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights, and lied to,” Eileen wrote in her statement.

Berks Family Residential Center is one of only three immigration detention centers in the U.S. that can accommodate families, and it has been criticized widely by immigrants’ rights advocates who claim that the facility perpetuates systemic health and human rights abuses. Some have referred to the center as a “prison for children.”

“On many occasions our children have thought about suicide because of the confinement and desperation that is caused by being here,” read a letter sent by 22 women detained at Berks in Aug. 2016 to the Department of Homeland Security, as reported by The Guardian.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman told the BBC that BFRC "provides a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process," adding, "Reports of abuse or inhumane conditions at BFRC are unequivocally false."

"This would never happen in the United Kingdom to U.S. citizens, or anyone else," Eileen wrote, "Because people there are treated with dignity."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.