'Brings all of us together': Rescheduled Winter Garden Christmas parade draws crowds

The rescheduled Winter Garden Golf Cart Christmas Parade went off without a hitch Sunday after it was abruptly canceled last week.

More than 200 golf carts made their way through Downtown Winter Garden for the rescheduled event.

The parade was canceled last week when a man sped through the parade crowd and crashed into another car. The parade hadn't reached the area downtown when this happened, but crowds were gathered at the time. No one was hurt in the large crowd.

"Yes, it was scary, but we’re moving past that," said Parade Organizer Kelly Delattre.

As a safety precaution, Winter Garden police closed the roads downtown four hours before the parade started. Last week, officers closed roads as the parade moved along.

People driving their golf carts in the parade say the do-over is a sign of community strength.

"Disappointing for all the families who were on Plant Street and witnessed everything, but, that’s the Winter Garden spirit get together and do it again," said Emily Michels who was driving a golf cart in the parade.

Many at the event on Sunday were full of holiday spirit and say they were happy to be back to kick off the Christmas week.

"Just being with family and stuff and all the lights it brings all of us together," said Tyler Louis who attended the parade.

