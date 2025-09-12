Brightline train crash: 1 dead after car tried to beat train, officials say

The Brief A Brightline train and a vehicle collided Friday in Brevard County. The crash happened at the intersection of Eyster and Rockledge. One person was killed.



One person has died after a car and a Brightline train collided Friday afternoon in Brevard County, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

A spokesperson told FOX 35 that the crash happened at the intersection of Eyster Blvd. and Rockledge. Firefighters were at the intersection and saw the crash happen, a spokesperson said.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the driver of the vehicle appeared to try and beat the train before it crossed the intersection. Officials confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

The intersection would remain closed for a while, BCFR said.

FOX 35 has reached out to Brightline and Brevard County Sheriff's Office for additional details.

A FOX 35 producer who was on the train, which was bound for Miami, said she witnessed the flames – and could feel the heat against the window. She said law enforcement came onboard and told passengers that there was an active investigation going on, and that it would likely be hours before the train continued on its journey to Miami.

Photos and videos from her vantage point showed at least two ambulances, a fire truck, and a support vehicle in the area.