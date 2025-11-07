Bridge collapse in Eustis strands families ahead of Thanksgiving

The Brief A storm-triggered bridge collapse in Eustis has stranded several families in Spring Ridge Estates. Crews are racing to make permanent repairs before Thanksgiving after temporary fixes failed. The $700,000 repair bill will likely fall to the homeowners association or its insurer.



A bridge in the Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood of Eustis, Lake County, collapsed after a severe storm caused heavy flooding and structural failure.

The bridge was the only access point for several homes, leaving dozens of families stranded.

What we know:

Twenty-one families were initially evacuated, and six remain in temporary housing provided by the city.

A construction crew is now working to repair the bridge permanently, but recent setbacks — including the collapse of a temporary berm meant to slow water flow — have worsened the damage.

The estimated cost of repairs — between $500,000 and $700,000 — will fall to the homeowners association or its insurance provider, adding another layer of concern for residents already displaced because of the bridge collapse.

What we don't know:

Officials have not given an exact timeline for when the permanent repairs will be completed or when all families can safely return home.

It’s also unclear how long the temporary housing assistance from the city will continue. Questions remain about whether additional infrastructure near the damaged bridge may have been compromised by the storm.

The backstory:

The collapse occurred during a powerful storm that hit the Eustis area, bringing heavy rain and flooding.

The bridge, serving as the sole access road for the Spring Ridge Estates subdivision, failed under the pressure of rushing water. Emergency crews were forced to evacuate residents by boat and later installed temporary measures to slow water damage — efforts that have since been partly undone by continued erosion.

What they're saying:

Local officials said they are racing to restore access before Thanksgiving, as displaced residents face growing uncertainty about when they can return home.

"Obviously, we want to minimize damage, and we want to protect our infrastructure," said Eustis Fire Chief Michael Swanson. "We really don’t want that force main to go. The force main is a horrible event. It’s a force main with sewage in it, and it’s on a waterway that goes, I believe, to Lake Swatara."

Swanson added that the goal is to get families back in their homes before Thanksgiving, though progress depends on weather conditions and repair stability.