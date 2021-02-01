Brevard's new burial program to help low income families who lose someone to COVID-19

"This is going to be a big help to them at a time when, at a sad time actually, due to the pandemic," said Don Walker, the Brevard County communications director.



As part of the CARES act funding, Brevard county’s new burial program will give financial aid to lower-income families that have lost someone due to COVID.



"People that aren’t with the benefit of having insurance to help pay for those expenses or at an income level where their money is going just to keep their day-to-day lives together, their lights on at home," Walker said.



He says the county will reimburse the funeral home directly, up to $5,500 and over $8,000 for veterans.

"There is probably a good number of people that would be assisted, and you know, it will be a relief to them to have that program in place because that just helps them hold on to what money they have, while at the same time giving their loved one a respectful funeral service," Walker said.



Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober says he can think of a few families in his district that would benefit from the program.



"Had we had it in place earlier, certainly they would have had a greater degree of funding that they likely would have obtained. They are going to be in a better financial position at the end of the day if they go through this program," Lober said.

Applications are available starting now.

You can find more information on Brevard county’s website.