Brevard Zoo welcomes its first ever baby zebra

The Brevard Zoo just added a new bundle of joy to their animal family.

The zoo announced that a baby zebra has been born for the very first time at its facility. The bouncing boy, born on June 1, weighs around 88 pounds and appears to be healthy.

"For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal," said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo’s director of animal programs. "The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall."

Lauren and her yet-to-be-named baby will spend time behind-the-scenes as they bond. The zoo will announce when guests will be able to see Lauren and her foal in Expedition Africa.

The zoo says it is still waiting for the arrival of a second baby zebra. Staff originally thought 11-year-old Iggy's baby would be born first, but Lauren beat her to it!