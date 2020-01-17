Brevard Zoo donates money to organizations in Australia protecting animals, fighting fires

article

The Brevard Zoo is donating $5,000 - $1,000 each - to five conservation organizations responding to the deadly brushfires in Australia.

In a news release on the Brevard Zoo's website, officials said the donations come from the zoo's Wildlife Emergency Fund, "which provides support to address urgent threats to wildlife around the world."

"The fund is made possible by the sale of collectible animal buttons, which are created by staff and volunteers and sold throughout the zoo," according to the release.

The five organizations will be Zoos Victoria, Australia Zoo, One Tree Planted, WIRES and the Zoo and Aquarium Association.