Brevard school board recesses twice during meeting amid disruptions over teacher’s contract

The Brief Supporters rallied at a Brevard school board meeting after teacher Melissa Calhoun’s contract wasn’t renewed for using a student’s preferred name without parental consent. The meeting turned chaotic, with speakers silenced, and two recesses called amid vocal protests. Despite calls for reconsideration, the board voted 4-1 against reviewing Calhoun’s case.



It was a chaotic school board meeting at the Brevard Public Schools district office on Tuesday night as supporters of a teacher rallied in front of the district office prior to the meeting.

Two recesses called amid vocal protests

What we know:

Melissa Calhoun, a teacher at Satellite High School, is at the center of a controversy after the Brevard Public Schools district decided not to renew her contract. The decision, according to the district, stemmed from Calhoun’s use of a student’s preferred name without first obtaining parental consent — something the board claims is a violation of Florida state law.

This sparked a large show of support during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, where dozens gathered to protest the decision. The meeting was disrupted multiple times and had to be recessed twice due to vocal demonstrations.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Calhoun had any prior disciplinary record or if the decision not to renew her contract was unanimous among district leadership before the public backlash. The specifics of the state law cited by the board — and how rigidly it’s being interpreted in this case — haven’t been detailed publicly.

Furthermore, the district has not provided insight into whether similar actions by other teachers have led to non-renewals, raising questions about consistency and transparency in enforcement.

The backstory:

Calhoun’s case touches on broader debates about LGBTQ+ student rights, parental authority in education, and the responsibilities of educators in navigating both. Florida laws and policies regarding student identity have become more stringent in recent years.

This incident has galvanized parts of the local community, particularly those who view the teacher’s actions as compassionate and aligned with supporting vulnerable students.

Big picture view:

The controversy reflects growing tensions in school districts across the state where laws on gender identity and parental rights intersect. For supporters of Calhoun, this is about more than one contract — it’s a statement about the kind of values schools should uphold.

To many in Brevard County, this decision sends a message about how far teachers can go to support their students. To others, it's a matter of upholding the state's parental rights law.

The Final Vote:

The board ultimately voted against the motion, 4-1.

