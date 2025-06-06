Brevard County road closed after possible pipe bomb found in vehicle, deputies say

The Brief A road in Brevard County is currently closed while deputies investigate a vehicle for a possible pipe bomb. Deputies say they approached and searched a suspicious vehicle after the driver's story "did not match what was going on." Officials are asking locals to avoid the area of Deering Parkway Road and use alternative routes while they investigate.



A road in Brevard County is currently closed while deputies investigate a vehicle for a possible pipe bomb, deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey shared a video on Facebook Friday evening to update locals on the situation.

In the video, Ivey said a number of units, including the bomb unit, are currently on Deering Parkway Road between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

Ivey said officials responded after a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area.

When the driver's story "did not match what was going on," Ivey said investigators searched the vehicle and discovered what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

"The individual has made some statements about getting fired and things of that nature," Ivey said.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what suspicious actions the driver of the vehicle was doing that alerted officials to the area. It has not yet been confirmed if the item found in the vehicle is 100% a pipe bomb. Officials have not yet released the identity of the driver of the car.

FOX 35 has reached out to investigators for more information on the incident.

What's next:

Officials said Deering Parkway Road, between I-95 and U.S. 1, will continue to be closed for quite some time while the bomb unit works with a robot to identify the depth of the situation.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking locals to avoid the area of Deering Parkway Road and use alternative routes while they investigate.

What is a pipe bomb?

Dig deeper:

A pipe bomb is a type of homemade bomb that is not manufactured through standard military or commercial processes.

A pipe bomb is typically constructed using a section of pipe, often steel, sealed tightly at both ends and filled with an explosive material.

