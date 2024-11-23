Brevard County to open two cold weather shelters

The Brevard County Emergency Operations Center, working with community partners, will open two cold weather shelters tonight, Saturday November 23, 2024 according to a post on the agency's social media accounts.

FOX 35 Meteorologist T.J. Springer's forecast calls for starry and chilly conditions with lows in the upper 30s to the NW, lower to mid-40s around the Metro area, with the coast temperatures closer to 50.

LifePointe-4220 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville will open at 5 p,m.

Central Brevard Sharing Center-113 Aurora Street, Cocoa will open at 6 p.m.

Both shelters will be offering dinner and breakfast.