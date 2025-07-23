Brevard County man arrested for DUI after allegedly firing gun from vehicle in Melbourne

The Brief Nathaniel Wadleigh was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle while intoxicated near "Be Back’s Lounge" in Melbourne, Florida. Deputies say Wadleigh admitted to shooting the firearm and later failed field sobriety tests, with breath samples showing blood alcohol concentrations more than twice the legal limit. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and DUI.



A Brevard County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he fired a gun from his vehicle while intoxicated near a Melbourne bar on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Melbourne Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near "Be Back’s Lounge" on Aurora Road. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw a man fire a gun and then sit inside a red truck with a black trailer before leaving the area.

A Melbourne Police officer quickly located the vehicle and the suspect, later identified as Nathaniel Wadleigh, parked a short distance away on Aurora Road.

According to investigators, Wadleigh admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle and also confessed to discharging the weapon while parked at the lounge. Deputies noted that Wadleigh appeared impaired, and he performed poorly on field sobriety exercises.

Breathalyzer tests later showed blood alcohol concentrations of more than twice the legal limit.

Wadleigh was arrested and transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he was booked on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and driving under the influence. He is being held without bond.

No injuries were reported in the incident.