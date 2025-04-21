Brevard County issues burn ban as Palm Bay fire sends smoke over I-95

The Brief Firefighters have been battling a blaze in Palm Bay, just as Brevard County is set to issue a burn ban starting Tuesday. Smoke from the fire on the south side of the city was visible from I-95, though officials confirmed no homes are in danger and no evacuations are in place. The incident highlights growing wildfire risks as drought conditions persist across Central Florida.



On Tuesday, a burn ban will go into effect in Brevard County, where firefighters had been battling a fire on the south side of Palm Bay.

'It's super dry out here'

What we know:

A burn ban is set to take effect Tuesday in Brevard County, Florida, following a vegetation fire in Palm Bay.

The fire was located near St. Johns Heritage Parkway and Davis Lane, and smoke from the blaze was visible from Interstate 95 and surrounding local streets. Palm Bay Fire Rescue said crews were actively working to contain the flames.

Firefighters have confirmed that, as of now, no homes are threatened and there are no evacuation orders in place.

What we don't know:

It’s also unclear how many acres have burned or when the fire will be fully contained. No official timeline has been provided for how long the burn ban will remain in effect or what penalties may apply for violations.

The backstory:

Central Florida has been experiencing unusually dry conditions, prompting several counties, including Brevard, to implement burn bans. These measures are aimed at preventing wildfires sparked by controlled burns, fireworks, or open flames in vulnerable areas. In recent weeks, local fire departments have been on high alert due to a surge in brush fires across the region.

Big picture view:

The fire underscores the increasing threat of wildfires in Florida as drought conditions worsen. With more counties instituting burn bans, the region is bracing for a potentially dangerous wildfire season. Palm Bay, which includes growing residential developments, sits at a junction between urban sprawl and preserved natural land — making the area especially sensitive to fires caused by human activity.

What they're saying:

"It's super dry out here," said Sarah Kern. "All of the wood out here and everything… it was a fire waiting to happen."

