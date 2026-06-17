Brevard County deputies looking for alleged shooter that shot a stray dog in the head

The Brief Brevard deputies are investigating after a stray dog was brought to the shelter with a gunshot wound to the head. The dog was found in Palm Bay behind a strip mall and rescued by a Good Samaritan. The dog is expected to recover, but deputies need help cracking the case.



A stray dog is recovering in Melbourne after a shocking discovery revealed he had been shot in the head.

The 7-year-old dog, named Thaddeus, was found injured and alone on the Space Coast earlier this month, prompting a criminal investigation by local authorities.

What happened

The backstory:

A Good Samaritan discovered Thaddeus wandering behind a strip mall near the intersection of Minton Road and Malabar Road in Palm Bay. The dog was suffering from a visible head injury and was brought to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Animal Care Center on Eau Gallie Boulevard for treatment.

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While veterinarians initially treated the injury as an old, open wound, subsequent X-rays revealed a much more disturbing reality: Thaddeus had been shot.

Medical staff confirmed that bullet fragments were still lodged inside the dog's head. Despite the severe nature of the trauma, shelter officials report that Thaddeus is resilient and currently doing well in their care. He was just fixed this week.

Ongoing investigation

Because Thaddeus was brought in as a stray, the discovery of the gunshot wound has triggered a brand-new cruelty investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are actively searching for the person responsible and are following up on early leads, though they stress that community assistance is critical to solving the case.

"They’ve been out trying to see if they can get some more information as to who could have done this," said Tod Goodyear, Public Information Officer for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. "They have a couple of names but they are street names. It’s a belief that he was found near a homeless camp, so it’s believed that has something to do with it."

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The violent nature of the crime has deeply shaken local residents and animal welfare supporters, who are demanding accountability.

"Something needs to be done for this poor dog, that’s a monster," said Melissa Hopman, a local animal advocate who lives near the area and is closely tracking the case. "If you can hurt a poor innocent dog that has no voice, what could you do to a child?"

What's next:

Shelter staff are optimistic about Thaddeus's future. Vets expect him to make a full recovery from his injuries. If his rehabilitation stays on track, officials plan to clear him to find a permanent home. He is expected to become available for adoption in the coming months.

How to help

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, recognizes the dog, or has information regarding the individuals involved to step forward.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Brevard County Sheriff Animal Services immediately:

Phone: (321) 633-2024

Shelter Location: 5100 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935