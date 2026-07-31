Boyfriend charged with evidence tampering after deadlyshooting of Orange County teen

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he hid the gun used in his 17-year-old girlfriend's deadly shooting. Investigators say the apartment showed signs of a struggle, but the death investigation remains ongoing. The teen's mother says her daughter did not take her own life and is demanding justice.



A 19-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence after investigators said he hid a gun following the deadly shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend inside an Orange County apartment.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Skyler Bradford was found with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday. Her boyfriend, Jehovah Mitchell, was arrested after deputies said he moved the firearm used in the shooting.

What we know:

According to an arrest report, Mitchell told investigators he discarded the gun behind the apartment building because "he was not thinking clearly after the incident." When detectives searched the area, the firearm was gone.

Investigators said the apartment showed signs of a struggle, including overturned televisions and fans. Detectives also found two bullet holes in different walls. A neighbor told investigators the couple had been arguing loudly for about two weeks before the shooting.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Mitchell told detectives Bradford was upset over his infidelity after finding videos on his phone showing him having sex with other women. He claimed Bradford shot herself.

What they're saying:

Bradford's mother, Rodnesha Speed, rejected that account.

"I'm never going to see my daughter again. That was my best friend. I had my daughter the week before my 19th birthday. We grew together," Speed said.

She said she does not believe her daughter died by suicide.

"My daughter didn't kill herself, she had so much going for her left, she was filled with so much happiness," Speed said.

Speed said she wants those responsible held accountable.

"I just really want justice for my daughter because she didn't deserve this," she said.

What we don't know:

Mitchell has not been charged in Bradford's death as investigators continue to gather evidence. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the death investigation remains active and ongoing.