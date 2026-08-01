Man arrested after allegedly crashing into home, attacking occupants, officials say

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The Brief Reports suggest that the suspect entered the home through a sliding glass door, demanded car keys, armed himself with a kitchen knife, and injured two occupants. A third person inside the home was not injured. West is being held without bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.



A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he crashed a vehicle into a Port St. John home, entered the residence, and stabbed two people before being taken into custody.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 when they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a home's front yard.

Reports suggest that the suspect entered the home through a sliding glass door, demanded car keys, armed himself with a kitchen knife, and injured two occupants. A third person inside the home was not injured.

Deputies surrounded the residence before the suspect, identified as Jadarius West, exited through a window and was arrested.

The two injured victims were treated for their injuries. West was booked into the Brevard County Jail on multiple charges, including armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a crash.

He is being held without bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.