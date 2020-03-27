Brevard County commission says it will not enforce beach closures

article

Brevard County officials have been struggling with a decision like many other local governments in Florida: Do we close down the beaches or leave them open?

In the past 24 hours, two votes occurred that contradicted each other.

They're causing confusion for residents and visitors.

On Friday morning in Indiatlantic, officers were asking people to leave the boardwalk and get off the beach.

Simultaneously, the county commission was voting to overrule Brevard’s Policy Group.

The commission voted (4-1) overruling the policy group, meaning beach closures will not be enforced.

Another vote could happen later on Friday.

Parking lots are taped off.

Some beach access points are blocked, but these votes deal with what will happen if people park elsewhere and walk to the beach.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, nothing will happen to them, except perhaps a sunburn.

The commission says that local towns and cities can make decisions about the beaches that they control.