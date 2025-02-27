Brevard County beach workers being 'harassed' over restoration project, closure: Officials

Access to 7 miles of beach shoreline in Brevard County has been closed due to an ongoing restoration and recovery project, officials told FOX 35. People stationed to enforce the closure report being harassed, even ignored by people who want to be on the beach regardless.

What is the project?

The beach nourishment – or renourishment – project simply means adding more sand to the beach. Officials said it is usually done to combat or prevent erosion.

There are four restoration projects underway, according to Brevard County's website:

The North Reach spans 9.8 miles between the Port Canaveral Jetty and the northern border of Patrick Space Force Base

The 7.6 mile Mid Reach begins at the southern border of Patrick Space Force Base and extends south to Flug Avenue, Indialantic

The 3.8 mile South Reach begins at Flug Avenue, Indialantic and extends south to Spessard Holland Park North.

The South Beaches is a non-federal county between Spessard Holland South and Sebastian Inlet State Park.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is managing the federal projects, including the Mid Reach, South Reach, and South Beaches projects.

Alleged harassment

As the beach restoration project continues, some parts of the beach have to close. This has been posted to Brevard County's beach restoration project website.

However, enforcement has been a challenge, with some beach workers, supervisors, and contractors reporting that they've been harassed, ignored, and argued with for enforcing the rules. FOX 35 spoke with a few employees who did onto want to talk on camera.

As a result, officials closed parking lots and other parts of the beach.

"The beach is closed, you’re not allowed to have access," one supervisor told a group of surfers, who ignored those orders, cut through the dunes, and made their way down to the beach. FOX 35 was there and captured the events on camera.

What they're saying:

"The beach between SPRA Park to Hightower Park is an active beach nourishment construction zone.

Our contractor, Dutra, reported that several surfers became verbally hostile and ignored the instructions of beach security and safety guards contracted to maintain Florida Statute 810.09 (no trespassing). Florida Statute 810.09 prescribes against trespassing on property that is not a structure or conveyance, in this case, and active construction site.

It is a crime to enter or remain on property without permission when there is a warning against entry (verbal or by signage, both which were the case in this incident). As a result, the contractor shut down the stretch of beach between Spra Park and Hightower Park between approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday, February 26 and today at 11:00.

The USACE Jacksonville District places safety at our active construction sites as a foremost priority and must make decisions accordingly for the safety, security and well being of our personnel, contractors, and the public we serve along Florida’s beaches and coastlines, and across our nation" - Army Corps of Engineers.

The other side:

Marvin Asbury, a self-described avid beach visitor, said he's not a fan of beach renourishment projects, but seemed empathetic that there isn't much to do until the project is completed.

"There aint nothing you can do until the job gets complete and finalized," he said.

"I think it’s a waste of money and time," he said about the project. "That’s the government."

Though, he said people should not be rude or mean to the people enforcing the rules – people doing their jobs.

"People need to quit crying about it and let the people do their job and worry about themselves," he said.

Sandra Sullivan tried to go to Seagull Park on Thursday and found it closed. She's furious.

"That’s completely unacceptable," she said.

Sullivan is against the renourishment project and believes all the sand is burying a nearby ocean reef, not about erosion. She has documented her concerns for a while, she said.

"It’s not about harassing them, it’s about transparency and accountability," she claimed.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear if law enforcement had been contacted and if anyone had been cited, detained, or arrested for defying the closed signs.