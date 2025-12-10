Brevard commissioner criticizes spending priorities as Mims residents face repeated flooding

The Brief North Brevard residents say chronic flooding has gone unaddressed as they spend their own money on makeshift fixes. Dist. 1 County Commissioner Katie Delaney argues the county is prioritizing projects like a Melbourne parking garage over urgent drainage repairs. Residents plan to demand answers at an upcoming meeting as Delaney pushes to redirect lagoon tax funds toward flood mitigation.



After months of flooding in northern Brevard County, one county commissioner says funding for long-awaited fixes has dried up.

Dist. 1 County Commissioner Katie Delaney said that the county is prioritizing the wrong projects as residents continue to deal with severe drainage failures.

The backstory:

Residents at an apartment complex off U.S. 1 say they have endured flooding six times this year, prompting them to spend their own money on makeshift protection, including dirt berms and a deepened retention pond. They say the county has done little to help.

"I’ve been paying property taxes forever. Where is it? Why ain't we getting help?" one resident said.

Dist. 1 County Commissioner Katie Delaney, who represents the area, said she was the lone "no" vote on a proposed $12 million contribution toward a new parking garage in Melbourne — a project she argues should not come before urgently needed drainage improvements in North Brevard.

She also pointed to costly upgrades at county parks, including $20,000 stoves, as examples of misplaced spending.

"We have severe flooding issues," Delaney said. "We could be using that money towards fixing our drainage issues."

Delaney warned the county could face greater financial consequences if the flooding continues unchecked.

"People are going to be fed up with it, and they're probably going to sue at some point, and then it’ll be everybody’s problem," she said.

Residents say chronic drainage failures have become the norm and that they are doing everything they can on their own while waiting for county action.

"They’re blowing money like crazy when we’re struggling to keep our head above water," one resident said.

A large turnout is expected at the next county commission meeting as North Brevard residents demand answers about how their tax dollars are being spent.

Delaney said the county has about $400 million in a lagoon tax fund, and she wants to see some of that money redirected toward flood-mitigation efforts.