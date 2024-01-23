Breeze Airways to send travelers to 2 new destinations from Orlando with fares starting at $39

Breeze Airways is gearing up to send travelers to two new destinations from Orlando this spring.

The airline – which boasts itself as being the country's only "nice low-cost carrier" – will offer a new seasonal nonstop service to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Mobile, Alabama from the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The new routes will operate on Breeze's new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with one-way fares beginning at $39, if purchased by Jan. 29 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024, an airline spokesperson said in a news release.

A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Breeze Airways will begin flying May 27 with an initial network of 16 cities, making it the years second U.S. startup loo Expand

Starting May 24, flight service to Greenville-Spartanburg will take place on Mondays and Fridays and on April 10, service will begin to Mobil on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To book a flight, click here.