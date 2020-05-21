Breach at Florida’s unemployment system may have exposed personal data

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on Thursday announced a data breach in the state's unemployment system that may have exposed the personal information of those applying for reemployment assistance.

A spokesperson for the DEO said the state has reached out to anyone who may have been impacted by the incident.

"We have notified individuals that were part of a data security incident associated with Reemployment Assistance claims. This issue was addressed within 1 hour after we became aware of the incident," Paige Landrum said in a statement released late Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Florida among slowest states to process unemployment claims

"While the incident was handled within 1 hour, in an abundance of caution, we are making available identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals," Landrum added.

The state is advising those impacted to report any unauthorized activity on their financial accounts. The DEO said it had not received any reports of malicious activity.