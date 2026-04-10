Boy, 4, hospitalized after accidental shooting in Kissimmee: Deputies

The Brief A four-year-old boy is in intensive care after accidentally shooting himself in Kissimmee. Authorities say the shooting appears to be accidental and there is no threat to the public. Investigators are still working to determine how the gun was accessed and whether charges will be filed.



A four-year-old boy is in intensive care after accidentally shooting himself in the upper torso at a home in Kissimmee, authorities said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital after the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Amber Way.

What we know:

Investigators said the injuries are serious, but they have not released additional details about his condition.

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Deputies spent much of the evening at the home examining the circumstances leading up to the shooting and said the incident appears to be accidental and isolated. Authorities also said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine whether the firearm was properly secured and whether any adults were present at the time. Officials said it is not yet known if any charges will be filed.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.