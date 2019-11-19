Bottle of lotion flagged at security prompts evacuation at Daytona Beach airport

article

Officials at Daytona Beach International Airport have given the all clear after a suspicious bag prompted an evacuation Tuesday morning. The suspicious item turned out to be a bottle of lotion.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the package was reported around 6:15 a.m. while going through security.

Twitter user @On_MissionTV tweeted video from the airport to FOX 35 News showing travelers outside of the airport during the evacuation.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the airport tweeted that the bag had been cleared.

Advertisement

"Due to a suspicious bag that was flagged while going through security, the DAB terminal was evacuated this morning. The bag has since been cleared and normal operations will resume soon."