Born in 2026: Central Florida hospitals welcome New Year’s babies

The Brief Central Florida hospital have welcomed the first babies of 2026. Amiri Kingston Smith was born at AdventHealth Orlando at 12:23 a.m. Hailey Vargas was born at Winnie Palmer Hospital at 12:41 a.m.



Central Florida hospitals are welcoming the first babies of 2026.

Both AdventHealth and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies announced the first births at their hospitals for the new year.

AdventHealth

Amiri Kingston Smith was born at 12:23 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando, the hospital announced Thursday. He weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Amiri Kingston Smith was born at 12:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026 at AdventHealth Orlando to parents Tara Williams and Dontray Smith. (Courtesy: AdventHealth)

Winnie Palmer Hospital

At Winnie Palmer, Hailey Vargas was born at 12:41 a.m., according to the hospital. She weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measures in at 21.5 inches long.

Hailey Vargas was born at Winnie Palmer Hospital at 12:41 on Jan. 1, 2026 to parents Rosairy Berroa and Yessie Vargas. (Courtesy: Orlando Health)

To mark the occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank is donating a year's worth of diapers to Hailey's family.

"Diapers are a basic necessity, and this donation reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring every baby has a healthy start," said Sharon Lyles, executive director of the Central Florida Diaper Bank.