Bondi, Nunez to speak at GOP convention

In another nod to the importance of Florida in the November presidential election, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and former Attorney General Pam Bondi are slated to speak Tuesday during the second day of the Republican National Convention.

“Excited to join President Trump and many of our party’s patriots to address the nation on Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention!” Nunez, who co-chairs a national Latinos for Trump effort, wrote Sunday on Facebook.

Bondi has been a longtime supporter of Trump and worked on his defense team during the impeachment process. Winning in Florida is likely critical for Trump’s re-election hopes.

On Monday, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota, seconded the formal nomination of Trump to be the GOP candidate.