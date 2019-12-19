Boeing's Starliner experiences issue after missing critical burn following historic launch

article

Boeing's Starliner made a historic launch at 6:36 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Friday morning, but appeared to experience an issue while in flight.

About 45 minutes after launch, Spaceflight Now reported that the Starliner did not complete a planned orbital insertion burn.

"Boeing reports an 'off-nominal' orbit insertion of the Starliner spacecraft following today’s launch from Cape Canaveral. Flight controllers in Houston are assessing their options, but the capsule is in a 'stable orbit,' Spaceflight Now tweeted.

NASA tweeted: Flight controllers are turning @BoeingSpace 's Starliner spacecraft to a position that will recharge its solar arrays. Starliner is currently in a stable orbit."

NASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Teams are working on the issue.

Advertisement

Boeing’s Starliner capsule will take astronauts to the ISS. Friday's launch was an important test. Launch the vehicle, send it to the ISS unmanned and see how smoothly things go in the docking process. Then make the return trip to earth.

RELATED: SpaceX successfully launches cargo ship to International Space Station after weather delay

SpaceX did this exact same test with their Dragon Crew Capsule. Very few steps are left to go, then both capsules will have humans inside.

America hasn't sent people into space from American soil since the Shuttle program was canceled in 2011.

Starliner is riding on a United Launch Alliance rocket, an Atlas 5, standing 172 feet tall.

The capsule won’t be empty as there are some Christmas presents inside for the astronauts at the station, and a dummy named "Rosie."

Bridenstine had said that if all goes well, we will have manned flight in the early part of 2020.

What other people are reading right now:

Deputies: Deltona man arrested for committing lewd acts in front of middle school cheerleaders

Over 200 dogs, cats rescued from 'horrifying' conditions at Orange County home

Truck crashes into baggage claim area of Sarasota-Bradenton airport