Expand / Collapse search

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead days after testifying against company: report

By Andrea Vacchiano
Published 
Boeing
FOX Business

50 injured after 'technical event' on Boeing plane

At least 50 people were injured Monday after a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner "dipped so dramatically into a nose dive for a couple of seconds" during a flight to New Zealand, causing passengers to slam into the roof of the cabin, witnesses say. FOX's Alex Hogan joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow with the details.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office told the BBC that John Barnett, 62, died from a self-inflicted wound on Saturday. According to the BBC, Barnett was cross-examined by Boeing's lawyers and his own attorney days before he died.

The court planned for Barnett to answer more questions on Saturday, but he did not appear as planned. 

The BBC reported that he was later found dead in his truck, which was parked in a hotel parking garage.

Barnett was employed by Boeing for over three decades before retiring in 2017. He worked as a quality control engineer at the company. 

RELATED: US intensifies oversight of Boeing, will begin production audits after latest mishap for planemaker

In 2019, Barnett told the BBC that Boeing would rush to get its 787 Dreamliner jets off the production line, compromising safety.  

He alleged the emergency oxygen systems that were made for 787 Dreamliners had a failure rate of 25%. This meant that a quarter of 787 Dreamliners had the potential to rapidly lose oxygen if the cabins were suddenly decompressed, suffocating passengers.

NTSB: bolts on Boeing Jetliner were 'missing'

Investigators say bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of a Boeing 737 Max 9 were missing prior to when a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane. Pilots were then forces to make an emergency landing with a hole in the plane.

Barnett said that he had encountered these issues when he began working at Boeing's North Charleston plant in 2010. He reportedly raised his concerns to his managers, but did not see them take any action.

The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed Boeing in 2017 and ordered the company to take action, which corroborated some of Barnett's allegations.

Boeing told FOX Business that the company was saddened by Barnett's death.

RELATED: Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-MAX following Alaska Airlines blow out

"We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends," Boeing's statement read. 

FOX Business reached out to the Charleston County Coroner's Office for more information.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXBUSINESS.COM