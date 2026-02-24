Ohio man hit, killed on Big Tree Road in Port Orange, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 74-year-old Ohio man died Monday after he was hit by a car on Big Tree Road in Port Orange, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened before 7 p.m. on Big Tree Road near La Coast Village Boulevard, according to an FHP report.
A Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old man from Daytona Beach was traveling east on Big Tree Road when the pedestrian walked across the road and into the path of the car, according to FHP.
The car hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, FHP said.
The driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
