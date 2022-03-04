Body pulled from SUV found submerged in Osceola County pond

article

A body was located inside a vehicle that was completely submerged in an Osceola County pond, authorities say.

The vehicle was spotted on Thursday, but it remains unknown when and how the SUV ended up in the pond or how long it's been there, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pond is located off of an old construction site parking lot near Hoagland Blvd. and Pug Mill Rd.

On Friday, a dive team with the Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted in locating and removing a body from the vehicle.

Troopers are now awaiting positive identification of the driver. No other details were immediately released as this remains an active investigation.

