Body of missing Brevard windsurfer found in Banana River: Deputies

Deputies said that the body of a windsurfer who went missing during Hurricane Idalia has been recovered.

Tod Goodyear, spokesperson for Brevard County Sheriff's Office, said the body of 60-year-old Greggory Johnston was found after he went missing in the Banana River near Kelly Park in Merritt Island.

Law enforcement recovered a body on August 31 but did not identify it as Johnston until Wednesday.

Rescuers began searching for Johnston, who went missing on August 30.

Tony Fitch told FOX 35 he was at the park with his dog, Rosie, and saw the surfer go under the water near the S.R. 528 bridge and immediately called 911. He said the water was rough at the time.

Johnston was windsurfing in the Banana River as Hurricane Idalia moved through Florida.

No other details have been released.