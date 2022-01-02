Coast Guard recovers body of Florida boater, 1 still missing

article

The Coast Guard recovered the body of David Savioe, 33, Sunday morning and is still searching for Michael Sedor, 39, who disappeared after their boat, "Dog House," sank near Cedar Key.

Coast Guard crews, FWC and the Levy County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Savioe and Sedor after a good Samaritan reported debris in the water around 11 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Coast Guard crews spent 60 hours searching 948 nautical miles for the boaters.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David," said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. "Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts to find Michael."

