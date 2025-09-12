Dead body found at Lady Lake construction site, police say

The Brief A body was found on Thursday at a construction site in Lady Lake. The body was found in advanced stages of decomposition and has not yet been identified. The Lady Lake Police Department (LLPD) and the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are investigating.



The Lady Lake Police Department (LLPD) has launched an investigation after a dead body was found on Thursday at a construction site in Lake County.

What we know:

The LLPD responded to a call from construction crews who said they had discovered a body around 2:12 p.m. on Thursday in Lady Lake.

Construction workers told officers that the body was found in a tall grass section of a construction site that had not yet been developed at the corner of County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road).

When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed the presence of a deceased individual in advanced stages of decomposition.

What we don't know:

The body found at the construction site has not yet been identified.

What's next:

The LLPD and the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are continuing to investigate the incident.

The State Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.