Body found in U-Haul truck during Northeast Philadelphia traffic stop, police say

article

The Philadelphia police department is investigating after they say a body was found inside a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers responded to calls about a U-Haul driving around the area and made a traffic stop at Kelvin and Foster Streets Thursday morning.

During the stop, police conducted a search of the vehicle and found human remains in trash bags in the back of the truck. A weapon was also recovered from the rear of the truck, police say.

Investigators tell FOX 29's Dave Schratweiser they are investigating whether the remains are those of a man who lives in the neighborhood.

Homicide detectives took the driver and passenger who were in the truck at the time of the stop in for questioning.

Police are now awaiting a warrant to further search the van and a nearby home.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter