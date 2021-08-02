Body camera video shows deputy respond to beached 'hydropod' sea craft

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of a strange vessel that washed ashore on the morning of July 24. It turned out to be a Central Florida man who was "walking on water" for charity.

Long-distance running Reza Baluchi says he is no stranger to the water and calls his bubble sea craft a hydropod. Baluchi, 49, departed St. Augustine on July 23 in his hydropod with the goal of reaching New York to benefit the homeless and first responders.

"My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people," he told a deputy.

This isn't Baluchi's first attempt.

Back in 2014, he had to be rescued from a hydropod near St. Augustine. His second attempt was in 2016 where he had to be rescued from off the coast of Pompano Beach as he was attempting to travel to Bermuda.

