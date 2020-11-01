Expand / Collapse search

Body camera video shows arrest of UCF football player

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
UCF football player arrested

Body camera video captured the arrest.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new body camera video was released of police arresting a University of Central Florida (UCF) football player.

Defensive back Antwan Collier got emotional as officers put him in a patrol car. Police arrested him during a traffic stop on Thursday night. They say he was pulled over for driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.

Collier is reportedly charged with driving with a suspended license and carrying a concealed firearm. Police say he did not have a permit.

Three other UCF players were said to be in the car.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Collier and several other players did not take the field against the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

