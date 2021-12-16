Bodycam video shows moment suspect punches Volusia deputy in the face
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County man is sitting in jail without bond, accused of punching a deputy in the face.
Deputies say they were taking William Polanco into custody for confronting his estranged wife. In a body cam video, deputies are seen approaching Polanco and ask him to put his hands behind his back.
They say he tried to run and then punched a sergeant in the face before he was finally arrested.
Both Polanco and the sergeant were taken to the hospital and are going to be okay.
