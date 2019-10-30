Board signs off on University of Florida President extension

The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a plan to extend Kent Fuchs’ term as president of the University of Florida.

Fuchs, whose contract was scheduled to expire on June 30, has served as the university’s president since 2015.

The university trustees voted unanimously to extend Fuchs’ term, but the decision also required a sign-off from the Board of Governors.

Under terms of the extension, Fuchs will serve on “at-will basis,” rather than for a certain length of time.

“During his first five years of service to UF, President Fuchs has represented our university at the state and national levels and has led UF to many remarkable accomplishments,” Mori Hosseini, chairman of the university’s trustees, wrote to the Board of Governors. “The UF Board of Trustees believes that President Fuchs’ continued leadership is critical to the overall success of UF, with a focus on our students’ success, as we work toward becoming a top five public university.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.