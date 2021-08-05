Blue Spring State Park getting facelift with bank stabilization project

A bank stabilization project is underway in Blue Springs State Park, located along the St. Johns River in Orange City, Fla.

The funding for the projected, estimated to be around $850,000, is coming from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Sea & Shoreline will reconstruct and stabilize designated shoreline areas of the Blue Springs Run, and repair both undermined and collapsed banks.

Deterioration of the shorelines from aquatic life, swimmers, manatees, and alligators has led to areas of the springs becoming unsafe, officials say. Now, work is being done to mitigate further erosion or failure along the banks.

"Our mission at Sea & Shoreline is to restore and enhance environmental ecosystems," said Sea & Shoreline Vice President of Project Management, Dr. Andy Risi. "We are grateful to our partners at FWC for allowing us to bring our aquatic expertise to Blue Springs Run in order to restore these corrupted shorelines to thriving habitats for both marine life and park guests."

The project is expected to be finished later this year.