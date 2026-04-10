Blue Angels return to Space Coast for Cocoa Beach Air Show

The Brief The Blue Angels will headline the Cocoa Beach Air Show this weekend, their first Space Coast performance since 2008. The Navy demonstration team will fly precision formations Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials expect large crowds and heavy traffic along A1A and State Road 520.



The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are set to headline the Cocoa Beach Air Show this weekend, marking their first performance over Florida’s Space Coast since 2008.

The demonstration team will perform aerial shows Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., flying in tight formations just feet apart over Cocoa Beach.

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A Blue Angels pilot said the team is excited to return to the region after a long absence and perform at one of Florida’s signature coastal venues.

The air show is expected to draw large audiences as the team showcases its precision flying in a return appearance long anticipated by local aviation fans.

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Free viewing will be available along the shoreline, though officials are urging attendees to arrive early due to expected heavy crowds and traffic along A1A and State Road 520.

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Saturday tickets for special desigated areas (Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club, and Drop Zone Beach) are sold out. Check the website for more information.