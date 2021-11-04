'Blackface' photo of off-duty Florida firefighter prompts investigation

A Brevard County spokesperson confirms to FOX 35 News that a county firefighter was in "blackface" for Halloween. Now the county is investigating.

The controversial picture is making the rounds on social media.

Brevard County firefighter Jake Johnson is accused of posing for the picture. The county attorney’s office is investigating the image and looking into any possible violations.

In the picture, Johnson is reportedly dressed up as actor Denzel Washington.

"It was insulting," said Clarence Whipple Jr, NAACP Central Brevard President. "Everyone deserves to state their case. I’d like to hear from him as to what his intent was."

Whipple says he wants to see changes in the county that includes annual or bi-annual sensitivity training for public servants.

"We come from different walks of life and how we respond to the general public is largely in response to how we were raised," he says.

Johnson works out of Fire Station 63. The fire chief wouldn't comment but confirmed they were investigating.

While Whipple is glad the county is looking into this, he is still concerned.

"I would like to see an issuance of apology in writing," he added. "I don’t think that no employee who’s receiving taxpayer dollars should take a personal stance on their beliefs as far as race is concerned."

Johnson has been with Brevard Fire Rescue since 2005. We reached out to the firefighters union, but it did not have any comment.



A county spokesperson said the county already has sensitivity training but did notsay how often.

