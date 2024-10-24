Bird once extinct in the wild makes comeback with help from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A bird once declared extinct in the wild is making a comeback in Central Florida, thanks in part to efforts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which is playing a crucial role in global conservation.

Deep within the lush environments of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Guam kingfisher, also known as the sihek, is taking flight again. The species was declared extinct in the wild three decades ago, but a remarkable conservation effort is helping to bring it back.

Leanne Blinco, a dedicated animal enthusiast at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, says the mission to save the sihek has been personal.

"We have been to Guam several times in a row to help with the populations to manage care there," Blinco said. "It’s learning how to hunt for food."

The sihek’s decline began in 1988, when the species was wiped out in the wild due to the invasive brown tree snake. However, hope remained as experts worked to preserve the birds in captivity. Disney’s Animal Kingdom became a key player in the mission, collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to raise and care for the birds.

Dr. Deidre Fontenot, a veterinarian at Disney, explained the long-term goal.

"Genetically, we have a diverse population, and we want to move these birds back to an end goal of moving back to their homes on Guam," she said.

Even after the birds are released, Disney’s efforts will continue.

"We have established a support group to monitor the birds as they are reintroduced, and I will continue as a veterinary advisor," Dr. Fontenot added.

