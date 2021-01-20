Bike Week to return this year, but with changes

Bike Week is a go in Daytona Beach, but there will be some changes.

The vote to move forward with the Bike Week master plan was approved Wednesday night with a 6-1 vote. Bike Week was canceled in the middle of the event last year because of the start of the pandemic.

The big change this year is that businesses officially connected to the event will be limited to an indoor capacity of 60%. Permits will be issues for outdoor vendors. Businesses we spoke with say they felt like the city commissioner really took them into consideration.

"My immediate reaction as I was very grateful. We’ve been through – everybody’s been through a very difficult year but this was the opportunity for a lot of those employees to catch up and to make up for their past bills and get back on track. Even though it’s only a 10-day event, a lot of these employees, it’ll sustain them for three or four months," said Frank Scott from the Rock of Daytona radio station 104.7.

This comes after just a few months back, outdoor permits were not approved for Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

Bike Week is scheduled for March 5th through the 14th.

