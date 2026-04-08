Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopening date announced after refurbishment of 'wildest ride in the wilderness'

The Brief Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World will reopen May 3 after a major refurbishment adding new effects while preserving its classic thrills. Upgrades include a new track, refreshed trains and a lowered 38-inch height requirement. The ride debuted in 1979 at Disneyland and now operates at four Disney parks worldwide.



Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World is set to reopen next month, following an extensive refurbishment that adds new visual elements while maintaining the ride’s classic storyline and thrills.

Disney said the refurbishment of the iconic ride at the Magic Kingdom included major infrastructure updates, such as a new track and refreshed ride vehicles.

What's new at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad?

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The ride refurbishment began in January of last year. The work was designed to preserve the attraction’s original storyline and all those high-energy thrills the ride is known for while adding new details.

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As part of the updates, Disney also lowered the ride’s height requirement to 38 inches after a safety review.

Concept art of changes coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingodm. (Courtesy: Disney World)

New effects have been added to enhance the ride, including scenes in underground caverns featuring glowing pools and illuminated rock formations such as stalagmites and stalactites.

‘There’s gold in that there mountain’

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For those unfamiliar with the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the attraction’s narrative is rooted in a fictional gold rush era, centered on prospector Barnabas T. Bullion and his Big Thunder Mountain Company. According to the ride’s backstory, mining operations in the region were disrupted by unexplained natural forces, leading to equipment failures and cave-ins.

Barnabas T. Bullion struck gold in the Big Thunder region, according to the attraction's backstory. [Credit: Disney]

That theme continues as part of the experience when guests board the runaway mine trains.

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Big Thunder Mountain Railroad operates at four Disney parks worldwide, debuting first at Disneyland in 1979. A larger version opened a year later at Magic Kingdom.

The attraction expanded with openings at Tokyo Disneyland in 1987 and Disneyland Paris in 1992. The Paris version, largely based on the Florida design, is the only one that debuted as an opening-day attraction at its park.

The official reopening of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is on May 3.