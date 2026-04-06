Artemis II live tracker: Astronauts prepare for historic moon flyby

The Brief The Artemis II crew is getting ready for a historic moon flyby on Monday. During the flyby, the crew will take photos and make observations of the moon. Artemis II launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1, 2026, for a 10-day mission to the moon and back.



The historic lunar flyby for the Artemis II mission is set for Monday afternoon.

Artemis II crew—NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen—will fly around the moon and see parts of it never before seen by humans.

At 12:41 a.m., the Orion spacecraft entered the "lunar sphere of influence"—the region where the moon's gravitational pull is stronger than Earth's, according to NASA.

The lunar flyby is expected to start at 2:45 p.m. and the crew will spend several hours making observations of the moon's surface.

During the flyby, the Orion spacecraft will be about 4,000 miles away from the surface of the moon. The crew will be able to see the far sides of the moon and take photos of different lunar features and describe what they see.

The flyby is expected to wrap up at 9:20 p.m.

The crew will then begin their journey home, with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, Calif. on Friday at 8:07 p.m.



NASA illustration: Here's how Artemis II gets from Earth to the moon – and back

Artemis II live tracker

NASA has created the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW), where people can track the Orion spacecraft in real time. Click here to see where the spacecraft and the Artemis II astronauts are.

Watch live: NASA video feed from Orion spacecraft

Here is a live video feed from the Orion spacecraft.

"Viewers will see a blue screen if there is a loss of signal, or if the bandwidth is needed for mission activities. Viewers may see what appears to be a black screen when the vehicle is in darkness."

Timeline: How long does it take to reach the moon?

NASA’s Artemis II mission will orbit Earth for a day, travel to the moon for a flyby beyond its far side, and then return along a free-return trajectory, culminating in Orion’s reentry and a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

An illustration showing the Artemis II mission. Credit: NASA

Earth orbit (Day 1): The Artemis II astronauts will orbit Earth for one day to confirm all spacecraft systems are functioning properly. To the moon (Days 2–5): Orion’s main engine will fire to propel the capsule out of Earth orbit toward the moon, roughly 244,000 miles (393,000 kilometers) away. Moon flyby (Day 6): Orion will reach its farthest point from Earth, passing about 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) beyond the moon. Astronauts are expected to document the flyby with cameras and smartphones before heading back to Earth. Return (Days 6–9): Using a free-return trajectory, Orion will use the moon’s and Earth’s gravity to guide the spacecraft safely home. Reentry: The service module separates, and the capsule re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, facing temperatures up to 3,000°F (1,650°C). Splashdown: The Artemis II crew will parachute into the Pacific Ocean, completing the mission much like Apollo astronauts did decades ago.