Buddy, the largest alligator at Gatorland, has died

The Brief Buddy, the largest alligator in Gatorland's history, has died. The gator, who measured about 13 feet, 8 inches long, had been declining in health for months. Gatorland said Buddy touched the hearts of millions on social media.



Buddy, the largest alligator in Gatorland history, has died, the attraction announced Wednesday.

A 'real Florida OG' as he was affectionately known, Buddy measured 13 feet, 8 inches long and weighed nearly 1,000 pounds.

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Buddy, the largest alligator in Gatorland history, has died. (Credit: Gatorland)

"Buddy wasn't just big, he was a legend," Gatorland said in a social media post. "Generations of families grew up with Buddy and kept coming back to see the Big Guy."

Buddy began to slow down and show signs of his advanced age over the last few months, according to Gatorland.

He was receiving medication and extra vitamins to help him as his health declined. Gatorland also had a veterinarian checking on Buddy regularly.

"In the end, even legends have to take that walk over the rainbow bridge," Gatorland said. "Buddy was comfortable, peaceful, and surrounded by love right up until his very last moments."

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Gatorland said the cold snap Florida experienced earlier this year made it harder on Buddy's condition.

The gator was known for having a personality as big as his size. He also had a very special relationship with Brandon Fisher, one of Gatorland's gator experts.

"There will never be another Buddy," Gatorland said. "Thank y'all for loving him with us."

Gatorland, which began as a roadside attraction in 1949, is a 110-acre park that's home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles. The park features exhibits, live shows and animal encounters.